Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 177.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Jack in the Box worth $65,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JACK traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

