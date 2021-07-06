Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 34,177,791 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,177,791 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $68,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Fortive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. 12,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,800. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.