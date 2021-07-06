Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $49,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Shares of WSM opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

