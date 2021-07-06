Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

