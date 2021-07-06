Wilmington (LON:WIL) Receives No Recommendation Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Wilmington (LON:WIL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Wilmington stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 216 ($2.82). 352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,073. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.15 million and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 224 ($2.93).

In other Wilmington news, insider Helen Sachdev purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

