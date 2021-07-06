Wincanton plc (WIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON WIN opened at GBX 442.09 ($5.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 435.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The company has a market capitalization of £550.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. Wincanton has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($6.01).

Get Wincanton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.