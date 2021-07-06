Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MQ. Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

MQ opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

