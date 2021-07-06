Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHSEU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bull Horn by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Bull Horn stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.24.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Bull Horn Company Profile

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.