Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $55,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.01.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

