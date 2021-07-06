Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 1,103.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Petra Acquisition worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Petra Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

