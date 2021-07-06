Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,266 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 196,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 137,334 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New Frontier Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NFH opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.11.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

