Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

Shares of EHTH opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $120.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.68.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

