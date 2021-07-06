Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

