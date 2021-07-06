xBTC Achieves Market Cap of $999,302.39 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $999,302.39 and $10.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00136771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00168136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.05 or 0.99923049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00904643 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 2,776,394 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,937 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

