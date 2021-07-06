XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $56.30

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $50.30 to $56.30 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,045,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

