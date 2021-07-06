Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently commented on XPER. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

XPER stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 391,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,538. Xperi has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

