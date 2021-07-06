XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.13 million and $47.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00134663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.