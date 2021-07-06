XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 284,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $867.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

