XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,031 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $3,474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 127,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMSI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.54 million, a PE ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

