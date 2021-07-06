XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 25,455 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMC opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $192.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

