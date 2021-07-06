XTX Topco Ltd Invests $112,000 in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aegon by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 15.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,240,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 170,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aegon by 12,828.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,135 shares during the last quarter.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

