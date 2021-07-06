XTX Topco Ltd Invests $99,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 641,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

NYSE:CDE opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.