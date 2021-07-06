XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $65,000 Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.