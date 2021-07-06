XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

