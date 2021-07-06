Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a P/E ratio of -215.50 and a beta of 1.46. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $53.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

