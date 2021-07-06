Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce $30.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.15 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $122.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $21.91. 1,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $342.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.