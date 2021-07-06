Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce $30.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.15 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $122.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $21.91. 1,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $342.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

