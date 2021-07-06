Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. 622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $634.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

