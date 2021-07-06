Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE:IR opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -231.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

