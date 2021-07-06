Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce sales of $47.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.33 million. Veracyte reported sales of $20.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $199.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.44 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $266.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veracyte by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 219,832 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

