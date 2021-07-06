Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

AMK stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,483 shares of company stock worth $2,125,953 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

