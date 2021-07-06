Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce sales of $190.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $194.51 million. Chegg posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $797.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,090,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Chegg by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

