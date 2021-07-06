Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 2,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,246. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -179.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

