Zacks: Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $404.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

