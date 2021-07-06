Zacks: Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

KTOS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $210,677.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,905. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

