Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,856. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

