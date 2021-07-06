Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

