Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.77. Camping World posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

CWH stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 in the last ninety days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Camping World by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 155,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

