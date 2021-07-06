Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.77. Camping World posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

CWH stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 in the last ninety days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Camping World by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 155,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.