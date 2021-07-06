Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.37. Ingevity reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Ingevity by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15. Ingevity has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.