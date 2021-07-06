Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.80. PetIQ posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $101,811.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

PETQ traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.82. 13,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

