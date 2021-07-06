Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.45 Million

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce $82.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.60 million and the highest is $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $328.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

