Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.00. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE:HXL opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

