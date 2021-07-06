Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

