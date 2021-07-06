Zacks Investment Research Lowers Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Shares of TBNK opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

