Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €127.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.61 ($121.90).

Zalando stock opened at €102.65 ($120.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €91.80. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

