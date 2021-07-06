Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,048.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,766.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,008 shares of company stock worth $27,274,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

