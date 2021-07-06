ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTCOY. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ZTE stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

