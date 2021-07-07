-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,229. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.