$0.12 EPS Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Insulet reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Several analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of PODD traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.04. 211,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,801. Insulet has a one year low of $185.24 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,184.92 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

