$0.15 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,323 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,184. Repay has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

