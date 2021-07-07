-$0.16 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. 23,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

